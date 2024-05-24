Lakes without perennial source to be filled with treated water 

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has tasked the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to release treated water into lakes without a perennial water source.
The move is meant to recharge groundwater supplies and restore the health of the lakes.
Shivakumar told reporters on Thursday that about 7,000 borewells had gone dry in the city in the summer.
"As a precautionary measure, we want to ensure no lake goes dry in the future. The BWSSB will release treated water into lakes that have sewage treatment plants. This is being done to ensure there is no duplication of work,” he said after holding meetings with officials from the BBMP, BWSSB and BDA.
An official said treated water was flowing to Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Anekal without being released into lakes. "This was the reason why many lakes, including eight in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency, have dried up. The BWSSB started releasing treated water into Jakkur, Kalkere, Agara and Kengeri lakes after many borewells dried up."
While the idea of releasing treated water into lakes will help recharge groundwater, the BWSSB has repeatedly come under the scanner for releasing untreated sewage into the waterbodies.
Recently, a video on social media showed sewage being released to Sheelavanthakere in Mahadevapura, exposing chinks in the BWSSB's sewage treatment plants.
Shivakumar said five points were discussed at Thursday's meeting. "Instructions have been given to take samples of water and test the quality to prevent water-borne diseases. There are reports of drinking water contamination in some parts of the state due to rain. I have also instructed officials to repair all dysfunctional drinking water dispensing units," he said.
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, Shivakumar said, has been roped in to remove all encroachments from stormwater drains and lakes. "We have identified 4,316 encroachments of drains. A fresh survey will be done in 116 lakes,” he added.