<p>Bengaluru: The BJP will stage a protest at Lalbagh on the morning of November 2 against the tunnel road project, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said on Thursday. </p>.<p>The protest has been planned at 8 am under the slogan “Save Lalbagh, Protect Bengaluru,” Ashoka said. </p>.'Who’s he to say no?' D K Shivakumar slams Tejasvi Surya for opposing tunnel road project.<p>“The mere mention of “tunnel road project” strikes fear in people’s hearts. No one knows whose home will be affected where. In Lalbagh, 6 acres of land are being acquired for the project, and no department has granted permission for this,” Ashoka said. “With the Bihar elections approaching, they (Congress) might be pushing this project to make money,” he charged. </p>