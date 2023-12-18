Bengaluru: Driver dies after lorry crashes into parked BBMP garbage truck

Bengaluru: A lorry driver lost his life in a collision with a stationary BBMP waste collection truck on NICE Road in southern Bengaluru on Saturday night, police said.
The deceased, Chinnanna (55), a resident of Thoppur in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district, was en route to Electronics City when a burst front tyre resulted in him losing control of the vehicle.
The lorry collided with the truck near Chikka Kammanahalli around 9.45 pm. Chinnanna died instantly.
Authorities revealed that the waste collection vehicle was parked without adequate safety measures such as parking lights, barricades, or signboards on the right side of NICE Road.
It is suspected that the lorry driver, possibly unaware of the parked vehicle until it was too late, slammed the brakes to avoid a rear-end collision. The sudden action caused one of the lorry's front tyres to burst, propelling it directly into the stationary vehicle.
"The lorry might have been going at a very high speed because its entire front side was completely crushed, while the back of the waste collection vehicle was barely damaged. The driver unfortunately suffered injuries all over his body and died on the spot," a police source said.