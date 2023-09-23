Love jihad case: Bengaluru police team arrest accused in Jammu & Kashmir

The police team dispatched to Jammu & Kashmir arrested the man accused by a woman of coercing her to convert to another faith and allegedly engaging her in unnatural sexual acts. The team of police officers from the Hebbagodi police station in Bengaluru Rural arrested 32-year-old Mozif Ashraf Beigh on Wednesday night, produced him before a local J&K court, and brought him back on Thursday afternoon.
On September 6, the 38-year-old woman had posted on X, formerly Twitter, that she was a victim of “love jihad, rape and unnatural sex”. The Bengaluru resident had accused Beigh of attempting to convert her into a different faith with the lure of marriage.
While a case was registered at the Bellandur police station on September 7, it was later transferred to the jurisdiction of the Hebbagodi police.
Police Superintendent, Bengaluru Rural, Mallikarjun Baldandi told DH that Beigh is in two-day police custody. “The investigation is on,” he added.
A police source that knows the probe proceedings said that the allegations levelled by the woman could not be substantiated while questioning Beigh. “The suspect apparently told her that if she wishes to stay with his family, she might have to convert,” the source said.
“They were in a relationship for three to four years and stayed together in a house. They broke up in 2021 for some other reason. As of now, it appears that the other allegations were false,” said the source.
Cases registered
A case was registered under Section 5 of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act and IPC Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 417 (cheating). Investigations are on.