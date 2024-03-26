JOIN US
bengaluru

Lok Sabha polls: Palike asks RWAs to begin voter awareness drive

The BBMP will provide facilities such as toilets, drinking water, chairs, and ramps at all the polling booths.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 22:12 IST

Bengaluru: In a bid to increase the voting percentage in Bengaluru, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath spoke to the office-bearers of several residents’ welfare associations in the city on Monday.

The meeting was held over a video-conference. 

Girinath, also the district electoral officer, requested the members to organise meetings in their areas to create awareness about the importance of voting. He also spoke about the postal voting facility for the specially abled and those above 85 years. 

He said the BBMP will provide facilities such as toilets, drinking water, chairs, and ramps at all the polling booths. 

(Published 25 March 2024, 22:12 IST)
