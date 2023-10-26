JOIN US
Bengaluru

Man arrested for growing ganja; was meant for personal use, say police

Police seized the plant that Ashish had grown in a used paint bucket. It was about six feet tall and worth Rs 15,000.
Last Updated 25 October 2023, 23:32 IST

Bengaluru: City police have arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh who grew a ganja plant at his rented house.

The suspect Ram Ashish, 33, worked as a painter and stayed in Kothanur in northeastern Bengaluru. He rented a house on the third floor of a building there. The building owner tipped off the police about the plant, prompting them to raid the house on Tuesday and arrest Ashish.

Police seized the plant that Ashish had grown in a used paint bucket. It was about six feet tall and worth Rs 15,000.

A case was registered against Ashish at the Kothanur police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

An officer told DH that Ashish had brought a small plant from his hometown in UP and grew it for his personal use. The officer confirmed that it was the only one grown by the suspect.

(Published 25 October 2023, 23:32 IST)
