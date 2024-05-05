Bengaluru man arrested for killing wife over monetary dispute

Bengaluru: The Dobbspet police have arrested a 42-year-old man, Srinivas, for allegedly murdering his wife over financial matters.
Srinivas allegedly wielded a machete at his wife, Jayalakshmi, 36, following an argument between the two. According to the police, the couple had a piece of land that was acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) and compensated Rs 1 crore for it.
Jayalakshmi sent the money to her parents for safekeeping because Srinivas often spent money on liquor. When Srinivas demanded the money back on April 30 and she refused, it led to an argument.
Srinivas killed Jayalakshmi with a machete, then disposed of her body in a tank near their agricultural land. He initially misled their children by saying a dog had died, but when he attempted to bury the body that night, the children saw it and informed their relatives, leading to Srinivas's arrest.
An FIR has been filed under IPC Section 302 (murder).
Published 04 May 2024, 22:37 IST