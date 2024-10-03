Bengaluru: Man booked for firing in air with licensed pistol during birthday celebration

<p>Bengaluru: Police have filed an FIR against a 59-year-old man who allegedly opened fire in the air during a birthday celebration on Bannerghatta Road on the southern outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. </p>.<p>The FIR was registered after an Instagram video showed Syed Altaf Ahmed, a resident of Bommanahalli, firing in the air during the birthday celebrations of one Moeen Khan. </p>.<p>The police's social media wing noticed the video and initiated a search operation for the Instagram account holder. </p>.<p>According to the police, the video was uploaded by a man named Zubair Khan. </p>.Delhi: Class 6 student mistakes pistol for toy, brings it to school.<p>The Central Crime Branch (CCB) tracked down Zubair and discovered that Ahmed had used his licensed pistol to open fire. </p>.<p>While the Bengaluru police initially opened the FIR, it later emerged that the incident took place within the Bannerghatta police station limits, which falls under the Bengaluru Rural police jurisdiction. </p>.<p>Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed the incident and noted that the case would be transferred to the Bannerghatta police. The FIR was filed under the Arms Act. </p>.<p>A senior police officer from Bengaluru Rural told <em>DH</em> that the case was yet to be formally transferred to them and added that a decision to revoke Ahmed's firearms licence would be taken later. </p>