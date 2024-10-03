Home
Bengaluru: Man booked for firing in air with licensed pistol during birthday celebration

The FIR was registered after an Instagram video showed Syed Altaf Ahmed, a resident of Bommanahalli, firing in the air during the birthday celebrations of one Moeen Khan.
DHNS
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 23:46 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 23:46 IST
Bengaluru newsfiringPistol

