Bengaluru: Man drowns in swimming pool, wife suspects foul play

The deceased is Dayanand, a resident of Gattigere.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 23:51 IST

Bengaluru: A 41-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool in RR Nagar last week, police officials said. 

The deceased is Dayanand, a resident of Gattigere. 

On August 17, around 2.45 pm, Dayanand and four of his friends went to swim at the Best Club in RR Nagar 4th Stage. Around 4.40 pm, his wife was informed by the wife of one of his friends that he had been admitted to a hospital. 

Dayanand’s friends told his wife that between 3.40 pm and 4 pm, he swam to the deeper part of the pool and drowned, as per the police report. Lifeguards and his friends pulled Dayanand up and took him to a hospital. 

However, he succumbed around 7.55 am on August 18. Dayanand’s wife told the police that she suspects foul play in his death. 

RR Nagar police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and launched a probe. 

Published 21 August 2024, 23:51 IST
