Man hangs himself after cop beats him with belt, bat, shoes

The Vyalikaval police inspector and another cop have been booked for abetment to suicide after a 47-year-old man allegedly took his own life and named them, along with two others, in a purported death note.
The inspector is alleged to have beaten the deceased with a belt, bat, and shoes on Tuesday during an inquiry into a criminal case.
Nagaraju V was found hanging at his home in Raghuvanahalli in southern Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. He messaged his wife, Vinutha, at 10.05 am, saying goodbye and asking her to take care of their son.
In her police complaint, Vinutha said her husband was upset when he came home on Tuesday night and expressed disappointment over being "mistreated" at the Vyalikaval and Hennur police stations. He was asked to visit the Vyalikaval police station again on Wednesday morning, which apparently scared him. Nagaraju had worked at a private company and had taken voluntary retirement. He later started working with a man named Sanaullah, the prime accused in the case.
In the three-page note, Nagaraju alleged that Sanaullah would cheat people and put the blame on him. He accused Shivakumar, a policeman posted at the Hennur police station, of extorting Rs 8 lakh from him. He said he was beaten up at the Hennur police station without a proper inquiry on June 1. Thalaghattapura police have initiated a case against the two policemen and three others named in the death note.