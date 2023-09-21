Man hangs himself after cop beats him with belt, bat, shoes

In her police complaint, Vinutha said her husband was upset when he came home on Tuesday night and expressed disappointment over being "mistreated" at the Vyalikaval and Hennur police stations. He was asked to visit the Vyalikaval police station again on Wednesday morning, which apparently scared him. Nagaraju had worked at a private company and had taken voluntary retirement. He later started working with a man named Sanaullah, the prime accused in the case.