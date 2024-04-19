Man kills ex-paramour, gets bludgeoned to death by her mother

Bengaluru: A 46-year-old man, who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death at a park in South Bengaluru’s JP Nagar on Thursday evening, was bludgeoned to death by the girl's mother, the police said.
The incident happened at Shiva Temple Park in JP Nagar’s Sarakki around 4.15 pm.
The man, Suresh, who was married and resided in Goraguntepalya, had an affair with Anusha, from Shakambari Nagar, according to the police.
"On Thursday, Anusha was at the park along with her mother to meet Suresh and sever ties with him once and for all,” said an investigating officer.
Anusha's mother watched them from a distance. When Anusha suggested they end their relationship, an enraged Suresh pulled out a button knife and stabbed her multiple times. Anusha’s mother rushed to stop him. On failing to do so, she bludgeoned him with a hollow brick.
Police said they have recovered the knife used by Suresh. They are yet to confirm if it was a premeditated murder.
Lokesh Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South, said they are gathering details from eyewitnesses.
They have detained Anusha’s mother. “We will book two FIRs. One against Suresh for killing Anusha, and the other against Anusha's mother for murdering Suresh,” an officer said.
Jagalasar said Suresh and Anusha had known each other for five years. They became friends while working for an event management company. The friendship eventually developed into a relationship, but, over time, Anusha wanted to stop dating Suresh.
(Published 18 April 2024, 20:07 IST)