Man kills son over the latter’s drunken misbehaviour, arrested in Bengaluru

Upon inquiry, Rajesh’s mother explained that Rajesh had hit his father while drunk, prompting Lingappa to retaliate. Lingappa kicked and strangled him, police stated.
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 23:10 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 23:10 IST
BengaluruCrime

