Man kills son over the latter’s drunken misbehaviour, arrested in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly murdering his son. Officers said that the deceased used to drink and fight with the suspect leading to the murder.</p>.<p>According to the police, Lingappa, who worked as a cook, hit his son Rajesh (36), a cab driver, using a wooden log, then tied him up with a rope and strangled him. The incident occurred on the nights of Friday and Saturday, the police said.</p>.<p>Police found that at 12:37 am, Rajesh's mother called Lokesh, a relative, and informed him that he was drunk and was quarrelling. She called the relative again at around 1:07 am and told him not to come home.</p>.<p>Lokesh, who is also a complainant in this case, visited their house in Kengeri only to find Rajesh lying unconscious near the main gate.</p>.<p>Upon inquiry, Rajesh's mother explained that Rajesh had hit his father while drunk, prompting Lingappa to retaliate. Lingappa kicked and strangled him, police stated.</p>.<p>Frightened, Lokesh dialled the police control room, and a Hoysala patrol vehicle arrived at the crime scene at 2:55 am. The Kengeri police registered a murder case, and Lingappa was subsequently arrested</p>