Man murdered over ‘illicit’ relationship in Bengaluru; rowdy sheeter among suspects

Bengaluru: A 31-year-old man was attacked and hacked to death with sharp weapons over an alleged illicit relationship in Someshwara Nagar in southern Bengaluru on Saturday. The deceased is Syed Isaq, a resident of Someshwara Nagar with a past criminal history.
The police detained two suspects in connection with the case, senior officers said.
According to the police, the incident occurred between 3 and 4 am on Saturday. Investigators said that Isaq was in touch with a married woman, who the two suspects — Venkatesh, 34, and Ajay, 31, — knew through a mutual friend. Venkatesh is a rowdy sheeter, the police said.
On the night of the murder, an argument ensued between Isaq and the suspects, which then led to the victim being attacked with machetes and daggers. “Preliminary probe has revealed that the motive for the murder was the victim being in touch with the wife of one of the friends of the suspects,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Lokesh B Jagalasar said. “Two have been secured and further investigation is underway.”
A case has been registered at the Siddapura police station.
Police investigators said that since the trio were from the same locality they knew each other.
“Last year, the three were arrested in a case,” DCP Jagalasar said.
Officials said that the trio had assaulted a shopkeeper and were arrested on charges of attempt to murder by the Siddapura police.
Published 03 August 2024, 20:56 IST