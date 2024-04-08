Man strangles wife after quarrel over his drinking habit

Bengaluru: Kamakshipalyam police have arrested a 38-year-old man for strangling his wife over an argument on Saturday night.
According to the police, Venkatesh went home sloshed on Saturday around 11.30 pm, and soon had an argument with his 32-year-old wife, Nethravathi, over his drinking habit. Their son was asleep at that time. The verbal duel escalated and Venkatesh strangled his wife with her saree and fled, the police said.
The incident took place at their residence in Ranganathapura near Kamakshipalyam in western Bengaluru.
On Sunday morning, their eight-year-old son discovered his mother's body and informed their neighbours, who called the police. Acting on circumstantial evidence and the neighbours' statements, police suspected Venkatesh and arrested him on Sunday.
Nethravathi worked at a garment factory, while Venkatesh is a crane operator. Married nine years ago, the couple had moved to Bengaluru from Magadi.
(Published 07 April 2024, 20:20 IST)