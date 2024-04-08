Many strategies for a cool Bengaluru

According to Mallanna Sasalu, who heads a prominent housing company based in Bengaluru, the problem is in the planning. “Bengaluru’s city planning document says that 45 per cent of the land should be open with parks and open spaces, while 55 per cent can be built up. The older parts of the city still have some greenery left, but the newer outer areas have lost a lot of trees,” he says, explaining the impact of burgeoning development on the city.