Many villagers reluctant to apply for Cauvery water connection

Bengaluru: Despite the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (BWSSB) fervent promises to provide Cauvery water to the 110 villages by May, not many residents have opted to get the connection.
Some residents have paid to get the connection as far back as in 2019, but many remain non-committal, with sources revealing that only 1.5 lakh residents out of 3.5 lakh have opted for the water supply.
Officials argue that it is too early for a mad rush to obtain the connection since they are yet to notify the supply in all areas, but sources confirm that people are not totally convinced they would get Cauvery water.
“We provide water to nearly 60 villages at least once or twice a week. Even here, people are unwilling to get the connection since they are not convinced, they would get regular supply,” a senior BWSSB official said.
Another official said the BWSSB’s additional ‘Beneficiary Contribution Charge’ (BCC) on the applicants has not gone down well with residents. Besides, the agency has also asked residents of private layouts to cough up Establishment of Tools and Plants (ETP) charges that run into crores. Residents have urged the board to withdraw the charges.
“Not everyone can afford to pay Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 upfront. Many have asked for time. It is a slow process,” the official said.
BWSSB chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar said that the response to obtain water connection has been positive, expressing confidence that people would apply. “It is too early to determine the response,” he said. “We see people are happy about the project nearing completion. We are sure that they would apply for connection,” he said.
Demand for transparency
Residents who paid over Rs 50,000 for the water connection back in 2019 are waiting for the BWSSB to complete the project. After the board misses multiple deadlines, they want it to be transparent about the progress.
“We have paid the amount they demanded and have been waiting for five years. Every time we ask about the progress or when they would finish the project, we get random dates,” said Kochu Sankar, a resident of Horamavu, who paid close to Rs 40,000 to get a connection in 2019.
People pointed to the long delay as a reason for the lack of interest, saying that the BWSSB has lost credibility.
Reminding the BWSSB that the city may grapple with an acute water crisis this summer, they want it to act responsibly and complete the project soon.