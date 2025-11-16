<p>Bengaluru: Mass cleaning drives were held in Bengaluru East City Corporation and Bengaluru Central City Corporation on Saturday. </p>.<p>In the East corporation, the drive was held across Mahadevapura and KR Puram.</p>.<p>Close to 55 tonnes of silt, construction and demolition waste, and other waste were cleared. The drive also ensured that old household items were removed and weeds were cleared. </p>.Civic bodies to take up 33-km cleanliness drive across Bengaluru on Saturday.<p>“Approximately 3,600 metres of dangling cables were removed and 82 advertisement banners and flexes were cleared. Roadside drains and medians were cleaned and 100 kg of single-use plastic was seized,” the East City corporation said in a statement.</p>.<p>In the Central City corporation, areas in six assembly constituencies, spanning close to 27 km, were covered under the drive. Overall, 68 loads of waste were collected and 41 blackspots were cleaned up.</p>.<p>Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan, who observed that a private transport company bus parked on the roadside was obstructing the cleanliness drive and was creating problems for Pourakarmikas to do regular cleaning, instructed the officials to impose a fine on the transport company and to get the bus moved from the roadside.</p>