Bengaluru-based matrimony service ordered to pay Rs 60,000 for failing to find potential bride for man

The order was passed on October 28 by the three-member Fourth Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bengaluru, presided over by Ramachandra M S.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 22:05 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 22:05 IST
