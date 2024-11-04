Bengaluru-based matrimony service ordered to pay Rs 60,000 for failing to find potential bride for man

<p>Bengaluru: A consumer court in Bengaluru has ordered city-based matrimony service provider 'Dil Mil' to pay Rs 60,000 to a man for failing to find a potential bride for his son. </p>.<p>Dil Mil Matrimony, which has its office in Kalyan Nagar, has to refund the complainant, Vijaya Kumar K S, Rs 30,000 along with 6 per cent interest, besides paying him Rs 20,000 as compensation for deficiency in service, Rs 5,000 for causing mental agony, pain and suffering, and another Rs 5,000 as the cost of proceedings. </p>.<p>The order was passed on October 28 by the three-member Fourth Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bengaluru, presided over by Ramachandra M S. </p>.<p><em>DH</em> has reviewed a copy of the order. </p>.<p>In his complaint, Kumar stated that he got to know about Dil Mil's “very honest matchmaking services” through advertising on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media. </p>.Three arrested for murdering college student near Bengaluru in suspected case of moral policing.<p>The advertisement claimed to recommend "potential matches" from the company's data as per the desires of interested applicants. </p>.<p>Kumar contacted the company on March 17, seeking a match for his son Balaji. He submitted his son’s photographs and required documents, besides paying a fee of Rs 30,000. Dil Mil representatives promised to find a match in the next 45 days. </p>.<p>But the company did not send even a single suitable profile nor did it respond to subsequent efforts in reaching them. </p>.<p>On March 30, Kumar filed a police complaint, but was asked to wait until April 30. </p>.<p>Despite waiting for another month, Kumar said he received no response from Dil Mil. When he visited their office again, he was "abused and ill-treated". </p>.<p>On May 5, Kumar issued a legal notice to the company, but did not get a response. So, he moved the consumer court. </p>.<p>However, no representatives from Dil Mil appeared before the commission despite being issued notices nor did they file objections to Kumar’s allegations. </p>.<p>Relying on a 2018 order, the court noted: "In the absence of the opposition party and affidavit from their side, the allegations of the complainant are to be held as proved facts.” </p>.<p>The court observed that there is a clear deficiency in the service rendered by Dil Mil, and it has indulged in unfair trade practices for which it is held liable. </p>