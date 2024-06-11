Medical student found hanging in hostel room in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A medical student was found dead in his hostel room at a government college in Shivajinagar on Monday.
Lokendra Kumar Singh (22), from Rajasthan, was found hanging inside his hostel room at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institution (formerly Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute) on Lady Curzon Road in Central Bengaluru.
Singh’s roommate, who returned from class around 3 pm, found the room locked. When the door was broken open, the victim was found hanging. The body was moved to a hospital, a police officer said.
A senior officer said that Singh’s parents were informed and further legal procedures would be initiated once they arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Published 10 June 2024, 21:44 IST