<p>Ahead of Children’s Day, Metrolife spoke to talented young Bengalureans, aged between four and 16, who are making a mark across various fields — devotional music and whistling to classical dance and magic. </p><p>Sister act </p><p>The Athreya Sisters bring together devotional music and classical dance through their Instagram page @Athreyas_Sisters. They have over 95,000 followers.</p><p>Nine-year-old Dhruti Athreya is a Karnatik vocalist and Bharatanatyam dancer. The class 4 student trains in Karnatik music under Vidya Pavan and Veena Varuni, and in Bharatanatyam with Seetha Kote and Malati Vijayasimha.</p><p>Dhruti has been performing since age seven. “I practice for half an hour per day and for an hour daily when I have performances,” she says. </p><p>She is joined in her reels by her four-year-old sister Dhanvi, who mirrors her Bharatanatyam moves. “I just listen to the song and perform,” she says. </p><p>Some of Dhruti’s favourite songs include ‘Boochi bandide’, ‘Rama namavembo’, and compositions by Vijaya Krishna.</p><p>The sisters have performed across Karnataka and Hyderabad. Their parents, Badriprasad and Ashwini, manage their online channels.</p><p>Whistling champion</p><p>Eleven-year-old Svara Menon began whistling at three — a playful habit that grew into a passion and took her to the World Whistling Championship in Japan in 2024, where she became the first Indian child to win an award.</p>.Mementoes, trophies a big headache for Bengaluru’s waste recycling.<p>After starting with simple tunes, Svara now whistles the tunes of English and Hindi songs. Some of her favourites are from the classic ‘The Sound of Music’. ‘Yeh shaam mastani’ (‘Kati Patang’) and ‘Inteha ho gayi intezaar ki’ (‘Sharaabi’) are some of her other picks. At the championship, she performed ‘Hungarian dance no. 5’ by Johannes Brahms and ‘Can’t help falling in love’ by Elvis Presley.</p>.<p>She practises thrice a week, warming up with breathing exercises. “Low notes are harder because they need a lot of breath control,” she says.</p>.<p>A singer and avid reader too, Svara is currently training for the 2026 World Whistling Championship in Japan.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Celebrity kid-turned-influencer</p>.<p class="bodytext">Eight-year-old Ashmitha Srivatsav, daughter of Kannada actor Shweta Shrivatsa, entertains her 1.59 lakh Instagram followers with snippets of her art, tailoring projects to dress her dolls and playful moments with her dog, Bheema.</p>.<p class="bodytext">She uses the 10-15 minutes of screen time she is allowed per day to explore ideas and read comments. “I feel happy reading them but sometimes get nervous about my next video,” she admit.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ashmitha looks up to her mother and dreams of becoming an actor herself. She enjoys gymnastics, swimming, skating, Bharatanatyam and piano, and has begun editing her own videos. “I hope to make dance videos and makeup tutorials soon,” she says.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Teen rock star</p>.<p class="bodytext">At 14, Megan Rakesh — better known as Meg of Meg and the Miracles — has already spent a decade performing. “I see every gig as a chance to make unforgettable memories,” she says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Megan, who is home-schooled, has over 45,000 Instagram followers and loves posting covers of her favourite songs. Influenced by Dio, Mr Big, Whitesnake, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin, her setlists feature tracks like ‘Paradise city’, ‘Crying in the rain’, ‘Holy diver’, and her original songs. She has performed with Parikrama and Girish and The Chronicles, and will headline ‘Carnivella’, a musical festival, in Imphal this December.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Magical twins</p>.<p>Sixteen-year-old twins Inesh and Ishaan Shenoy, sons of magician Nakul Shenoy, have been fascinated by magic since they were toddlers.</p>.<p>Ishaan recalls his first trick — a vanishing coin act that ended with a trip to the hospital after he accidentally swallowed the coin. “We share a deep connection despite being fraternal twins,” says Inesh. Ishaan adds, “We often exchange banter about who performs better and try to outdo each other’s tricks.”</p>.<p>Inesh enjoys ring and rope tricks, while Ishaan’s favourite is his comic character- and superhero-themed version of the cups and balls act. Their idols are note magicians Prahlad Acharya and Shankar Junior. </p>.<p>The duo have performed at the Bangalore Literature Festival, Bangalore Poetry Festival, and at monthly shows at Atta Galatta in Indiranagar. “We want to keep performing and one day take our magic to international stages,” says Inesh.</p>