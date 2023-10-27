MEMU special trains cancelled till Nov 20

Bengaluru: On account of redevelopment works at the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station, the South Western Railway (SWR) has temporarily cancelled five MEMU special trains connecting Devanahalli, Bengaluru city and the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) until November 20.
SWR sources noted that the redevelopment included platform extension work.
“This is under the larger station redevelopment programme. The main line is not affected by this work; only the line for MEMU trains will be affected. Hence, the trains are temporarily cancelled until November 2, an SWR source added.
The cancelled trains are:
06531/32 KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special.
06533/34 Devanahalli-Yelahanka-Kempegowda International Airport Halt.
06535/36 Devanahalli-Bengaluru Cantonment-Devanahalli MEMU Special.
06537/38 Devanahalli-Bengaluru Cantonment-Devanahalli MEMU Special.
06539/40 Devanahalli-Yelahanka-Devanahalli MEMU Special.