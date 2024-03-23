Metro starts at 4.30 am tomorrow

Bengaluru: This Sunday (March 24), metro train services will start at 4.30 am, instead of the usual 7 am, from the four terminal stations on the Green and Purple lines as well as Majestic.
The early start of trains is to help the participants of the half-marathon taking place in the Bidadi Industrial Area.
In addition, the last train service from the four terminal stations will depart at 11.30 pm on March 25, 29 and April 2 because of the IPL matches that will be played in the city on those days.
Return journey paper tickets of Rs 50 will be available on match days at all metro stations from 2 pm onwards. The tickets will be valid at the Cubbon Park and MG Road stations for single journeys to any other station from 8 pm to the closure of extended services of the day. No tokens will be issued during that period, the BMRCL said.
(Published 22 March 2024, 20:57 IST)