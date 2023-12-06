Milestone for metro's Pink Line: TBM Tunga to make breakthrough today

The BMRCL deployed nine machines to bore through 20.99 km on the Pink Line. Seven of these machines (Urja, Varada, Avni, Lavi, Vindhya, Vamika and Rudra) have finished their job. Tunga has completed two drives and Bhadra one. Bhadra’s second drive — 1,186 metres between Venkateshpura and KG Halli — will be completed by January, according to the source.