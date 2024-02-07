Minister plans 25-acre Science City near Bengaluru 

Bengaluru: The Department of Science & Technology has proposed the creation of a fancy Science City near Bengaluru, which will require 25 acres of land and an investment of Rs 232 crore.
Minister for Science & Technology NS Boseraju has submitted a proposal on this for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to include in the 2024-25 Budget.
According to sources, Boseraju’s department is considering space available in Devanahalli near the Kempegowda International Airport for the Science City. The project will be taken up under the Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science (SPoCS) of the National Council of Science Museums.
The total project is estimated at Rs 232.70 crore. This includes a capital cost of Rs 179 crore and a corpus of Rs 53.70 crore. The total cost will be shared between the Union and state governments at Rs 118.14 crore and Rs 114.56 crore, respectively.
“It will act as a major attraction by presenting science and technology in a stimulating and engaging environment, which is educational and entertaining for people of all ages,” Boseraju said.
He said the Science City will provide “experiment-based immersive learning ambience to inculcate a spirit of inquiry, foster creative talent and create scientific temper”. It will include both indoor and outdoor exhibits as well as year-long regular activities, he added.
“It will focus on frontier areas of S&T and infotainment and will be conceptualised in such a manner that it is attractive and useful to students, teachers and general public,” the minister said, adding that maintenance of the project will be funded by the state government “until it becomes financially self-sustainable”.
The government is chasing another ambitious project aimed at attracting investments.
Industries Minister MB Patil is pushing for a Knowledge, Health, Innovation & Research (KHIR) City on 1,000-2,000 acres at a distance of 50-80 km from Bengaluru. He hopes Siddaramaiah will announce this project in the budget.
Patil has said that the KHIR City has an investment potential of Rs 40,000 crore and will create one lakh jobs over five years.