Missing 12-year-old from Whitefield yet to be traced

Bengaluru: A 12-year-old boy who went missing in Whitefield on Sunday is yet to be traced, police officials said.
According to the police, the boy Parinav’s last known location is Majestic. They had formed separate teams to locate him. So far, there aren't any indications that it is a case of kidnap, they said.
Police said Parinav went missing on Sunday afternoon after he returned from a tutoring session. They said that there was some issues with Parinav in his class and his parents were informed about it. But before his mother got to the school, Parinav was seen, on CCTV footage, walking near the Marathahalli bridge and boarding a BMTC bus.
The footage showed Parinav wearing a yellow T-shirt, dark trousers and a backpack and roaming around. Another footage showed him interacting with a passerby.
Police, quoting his family, said that the class 6 boy did not have a mobile phone or any money on him.
Social media has been abuzz with posters of Parinav and requests from netizens about information regarding his whereabouts.
In a video shared on social media, Parinav’s mother appealed to him “to come back and not be scared of anything”.
Appeal from police, parents
"If anybody found this guy, anywhere plz take him to nearest police station or contact below given number. Last we found him in Majestic bus stop at 4.39 pm on Jan 21,” the Whitefield police posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Contact number
Sukesh (Parinav’s father): 9845218218