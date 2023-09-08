MLA sets 14-month deadline to wrap up Kempegowda Layout work

Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar reportedly directed the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday to complete the infrastructure works of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout within one year and two months.
He was chairing a petition committee, comprising legislators, that reviewed the status of the layout. The committee had been formed to speed up the project that has been in cold storage for years.
The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Open Forum, which comprises members who bought the sites in this layout, is unhappy with the progress so far.
"The BDA has not completed basic works, including drains, water supply, electricity and construction of roads inside the layout, which was allotted seven years ago," the forum's letter read. The forum estimates that almost 40 per cent of the work is pending completion.
Another key reason that has been holding up the project is the delay in acquiring over 1,300 acres of land, which was notified for acquisition.