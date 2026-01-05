<p>Bengaluru: Officials said on Sunday they recovered five mobile phones, six SIM cards, one charging cable and one earphone from inmates at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison here.</p>.<p>The searches — part of the 'Prison Reforms Awareness Campaign' — were carried out on Saturday between 12.20 pm and 4.20 pm.</p>.<p>A new case has been filed to investigate how the prohibited goods were smuggled into the prison complex.</p>.<p>Since November, 24 FIRs have been registered over the smuggling of prohibited items, police said.</p>.<p>So far, authorities have recovered 126 mobile phones, 98 SIM cards, 18 sharp objects and other prohibited items, highlighting the increasing use of prohibited communication devices inside the state's largest prison.</p>