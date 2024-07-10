Moneylender hacks his friend to death in Bengaluru over Rs 50-lakh unpaid loan

Bengaluru: A 46-year-old financier allegedly hacked his hotelier friend to death on Tuesday over a financial dispute.
In a swift operation, the Srirampura police arrested the suspect, identified as Dayal, within four hours of the murder.
The victim has been identified as Kumaran (39), a resident of Sai Baba Nagar in northern Bengaluru’s Srirampura.
A passerby saw Kumaran lying in a pool of blood in a Srirampura alley and called the police. Police identified the victim within an hour and contacted his family. They learnt that Kumaran had gone with his friend Dayal the previous night.
Police determined that the murder occurred between 2.30 am and 3 am on Tuesday. Dayal was arrested by 6.30 am.
According to the police, Dayal picked up Kumaran from his house on Monday night and took him to a bar. On the way back home, around 2.30 am, Dayal pulled out a knife and stabbed Kumaran multiple times in the stomach.
A preliminary police probe has revealed that the men were friends for the last 15 years. Kumaran had borrowed Rs 50 lakh from Dayal, who ran a small finance firm.
Dayal suffered huge losses in the business and asked Kumaran to repay the money without delay.
However, Kumaran delayed the repayment, creating a rift with Dayal. With Kumaran showing no signs of returning the money, an angry Dayal decided to eliminate him, according to the police.
Published 09 July 2024, 23:08 IST