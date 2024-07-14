More than a dozen BBMP online portals, apps remain defunct

While a few of these applications are used for office management and to track a few functions of BBMP, a few others were announced to provide citizen-centric services. However, except for Sahaaya 2.0, the application that allows citizens file complaints, none of the others have made a mark among the people. “The officials are quick to announce and launch applications that aim to provide services. One to address potholes, one for waste collection, we have heard so many over the years. However, except for Sahaaya, we did not feel anything else was helpful. There is hardly any response on other applications. In fact, Sahaaya also does not completely resolve the issue,” said Abhay Kumar, a resident of Mahadevapura.