bengaluru

Motorcyclist dies after getting hit by KSRTC bus in Bengaluru, driver arrested

Last Updated 12 February 2024, 12:51 IST

Bengaluru: A 50-year-old man died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus near Yeshwanthpur Metro station here on Monday, police said.

Rajendra, who worked in a private company, was heading to the GST office when the accident took place at around 10.30 am, they said.

According to the police, the KSRTC bus from Tumakuru depot was heading towards Majestic when the victim came under the vehicle after his bike mirror brushed against the bus.

The injured was taken to the hospital where he succumbed, a senior police officer said.

"We registered a case and arrested the accused driver in connection with the accident," he said.

(Published 12 February 2024, 12:51 IST)
