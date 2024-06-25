Bangalore Central MP demands airport train every 30 mins during morning rush hour

Bengaluru: P C Mohan, Bangalore Central MP, on Monday asked for running more MEMU trains to the Kempegowda International Airport Halt station so as to give flyers an affordable option.
The South Western Railway (SWR) runs MEMU trains from KSR Bengaluru (Majestic), Bengaluru Cantonment and Yeshwantpur stations to Chikkaballapur and Devanahalli via the KIA Halt station, located about 3.5 km from the airport. A free shuttle bus service takes passengers to the airport.
While the fare from the city centre is as low as Rs 10, passengers say the timings aren't aligned with airport peak hours. Most train services have very poor occupancy. In some cases, the train service has fewer than 10 passengers.
Mohan stated that cab fares from the airport to the city are sometimes costlier than the flight. He said the railways should introduce MEMU trains from Baiyappanahalli to the airport every 30 minutes between 5 am and 8 am, aligning with peak airport timings.
Running the trains from the (old) Baiyappanahalli station will also provide metro connectivity, he added.
Activists have also called for running trains to the airport from Whitefield, Anekal Road, Bangarpet, Ramanagar and Tumakuru.
A senior SWR official told DH that MEMU train services to the airport were decided by the zonal headquarters (in Hubballi) and that the Bengaluru railway division had little say.
