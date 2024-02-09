'Mr Rao and associates' to be staged on Sunday in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The play Mr Rao and Associates by Antaranga Bahiranga Ranga Tanda will be staged on Sunday at 7 pm at the Dr C Ashwath Kalabhavan in NR Colony.
Written by Bheeshma Ramaiah and directed by Bosch Raghavendra, the play delves into the intricate nuances of human relationships, the bond between children and their parents, and what they seek from each other.
Through humour and light-hearted dialogues, it intends to educate the youth about the importance of looking after their parents. Applying the concept of ‘New year, new play’, the play — which has a running time of 85 minutes — was staged in Mysuru in January.
The team comprises around 20 artists, including stage performers, backstage staff and technicians.
Established six years ago, the theatre group has already produced six plays that have been staged over 200 times across the state. Its prominent plays include Snigdha, Yatha Prakara and Hinge Maadidre Henge.
Those interested, can book tickets on bookmyshow.com.