MSIL opens boutique-style outlet at Basaveshwara Nagar   

Bengaluru: A newly upgraded premium liquor outlet by the state-owned Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) was inaugurated on Monday in Basaveshwara Nagar.
Officials said the existing store on West of Chord Road has been upgraded and opened as a boutique where customers can walk around, select the product of their choice, and buy them for Maximum Retail Price (MRP).
Manoj Kumar, managing director, MSIL, said the boutique has been designed along contemporary trends to provide a better customer experience.
“This is part of the plan to expand the market share by reaching out to more customers and providing premium brand liquor at the retail outlets,” he said.
Kumar added that 200 out of the 1,029 MSIL outlets will be upgraded, 20 of which are in Bengaluru. The upgrade has been planned under the guidance of Industry Minister MB Patil, who is also the MSIL chairman.
“The aim is to provide customers with experiences similar to what they get in malls,” Kumar added. “The upgraded outlets will be given a corporate touch. The boutiques will soon be opened in Dr Rajkumar Road, RPC Layout and Vijayanagara.”
Work to upgrade outlets in Shivananda Circle, Varthur, Kengeri Upanagara, Maruthi Seva Nagar, Hanumanthanagar, and Doddanekkelli is underway, he said. These outlets will be opened in the next two months.
Rs 4,000-cr target
Kumar said MSIL recorded Rs 3,180 crore in the financial year 2022-23 and has plans to achieve Rs 4,000 crore in the current financial year 2023-24.
The public limited company has plans to increase transactions by 30 to 40% to achieve Rs 4,000-crore target, Kumar added.