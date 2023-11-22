Bengaluru: Multistate burglar with 83 cases, 2 accomplices arrested

Bengaluru: The Govindaraj Nagar police in western Bengaluru arrested a habitual offender, who has been operating in a number of states, and two of his accomplices on Tuesday.
The arrest of the suspects — Karthik alias Escape Karthik (33); Dilip (24); and Arjun K (23) — has helped the police solve 13 cases of burglary in multiple stations in the city.
Karthik has been involved in over 83 cases in many states, including Karnataka, and has been active since 2005. He was arrested recently from Goa.
“The main suspect has been absconding for a year and has been involved in several cases,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said at a press briefing. “There are 18 non-bailable warrants pending against him. Police from other states were also on the lookout for him. He has escaped police custody thrice in the past.”
An investigating official said that Dilip and Arjun were jailed in a murder case in 2020. Karthik met the duo and recruited them as his accomplices.
The three suspects have been involved in four cases in Govindaraj Nagar, three in Annapoorneshwari Nagar, one each in Kothanur and Avalahalli in Bengaluru Rural, and two each in Kamakshipalya and Magadi Road police stations limits.
The police have recovered 1.215 kg of gold and 3.500 kg of silver ornaments worth an estimated Rs 70 lakh from the suspects.
Theft case
In another theft case, the Govindaraj Nagar police arrested a man and recovered 107 grams of gold worth Rs 7.65 lakh and Rs 1,14,500 in cash.