Must shed negative image, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar tells BDA staff

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday requested the employees of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to work sincerely and ensure no person, who comes to the office seeking justice, is treated unfairly.
He also urged them to work towards shedding the negative image of the BDA by keeping out middlemen.
Shivakumar, also the Bengaluru Development Minister, was speaking at the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the BDA Employees Association at its head office.
"Whenever there are minor issues, do not harass the visitors, but try to help them. Building a house, whether big or small, is everyone's dream. The BDA is an organisation that provides shelter at affordable prices. All the negativity surrounding the BDA, including the shoddy work, should be erased," he said.
Private players
Private players, he said, are competing with the BDA and still making profits.
"The BDA has been running without any government support by selling sites at a viable rates. This is a good," he said. "Bengaluru is an international city. We all have to work together to eliminate all the problems it faced stage by stage."