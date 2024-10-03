Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Namma Metro's Green Line extension inspection completed in a day

The 3.14-km Nagasandra-Madavara stretch is likely to open by mid-October.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 15:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 15:05 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma MetroBMRCLMetro rail

Follow us on :

Follow Us