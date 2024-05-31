Nature trail by WWF this Saturday

On Saturday, the Bangalore Apartment’s Federation (BAF), in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), will host a special event to celebrate World Environment Day, officially observed on June 5.
The event will commence at 9 am with a guided tour of Somasundarapalya Lake, HSR Layout. During the tour, WWF will check the quality of the water. The tour will then move on to the adjacent Sundaravana-Miyawaki Forest.
Following the walk, participants will gather at Mahaveer Seasons Apartments, located next to the lake. A documentary screening and discussions on lake revival will be held. There will also be interactive sessions geared towards children.
“The lake was recently restored by local communities. BAF, aligning with this year’s theme, ‘Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’, is providing a platform to appreciate their efforts. We hope this event will inspire residents to contribute to environmental conservation,” says Uma Mani, an official from BAF.
For details, check @BAFBLR on X
Published 30 May 2024, 23:56 IST