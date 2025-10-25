<p>Bengaluru: ‘Namma Nakshe’, the South Western Railway’s QR-based web application for station navigation, is now available at 14 stations in the Bengaluru division. </p>.<p>First launched at KSR Bengaluru, the facility is now available at SMVT Bengaluru, Bangarapet, Kengeri, KR Puram, Yelahanka, Karmelaram, Hosur, Hindupur, Mandya, Ramanagaram, SSSPN Puttaparthi, Tumakuru and Whitefield. </p>.<p>The application, hosted at www.nammanakshe.com, provides real-time, station-specific navigation assistance through an interactive digital map accessible by scanning a QR code displayed on the station premises.</p>.<p>Passengers can view 2D layouts of the stations. The interface offers image-based guidance and route options. </p>.<p>The application also provides details of tariffs for cloak rooms, parking, battery car services and catering stalls, along with contact information for wheelchair assistance, RPF contacts and Child Helpline, the SWR said. </p>