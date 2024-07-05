Navroze Contractor’s photos on display at BIC

‘Photography Strictly Prohibited’, a three-day event celebrating Navroze Contractor, will be held at Bangalore International Centre,
Domlur, this weekend.
A collection of around 80 photographs by the cinematographer-photographer will be on display from July 5 to 7. Documentary producer, director, and editor Sanjiv Shah, photographer and motorcycle enthusiast Himanshu Panchal, and photographer Anuj Ambalal have curated the exhibition.
Talking about the exhibition, Sanjiv says: “Navroze never consistently shot one subject except for the popular jazz photo series and wrestling series. He shot whatever mattered to him. This show includes photos of working people and children. These photos were chosen from a collection of 20,000 photos he shot over 60 years.”
A book titled ‘Photography Strictly Prohibited’ will also be released at the event — it will feature a few of Navroze’s interviews along with photographs shot by him.
The show’s opening will be followed by a talk, ‘Celebrating Navroze Contractor’ by writer Arshia Sattar, on July 5, 6.30 pm.
The event will also include two film screenings — ‘Jharu Katha’, a 64-minute documentary film photographed and directed by Navroze, on July 5, 7 pm, and ‘Duvidha’, a 82-minute film (with English subtitles), on July 7, 11.30 am. Navroze was the cinematographer of the film.
Exhibition will open on July 5, 5.30 pm. It will be on till July 7, 11 am – 8 pm. For more details and to RSVP, visit bangaloreinternationalcentre.org
Published 04 July 2024, 23:46 IST