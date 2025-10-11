<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s traffic woes are a consequence of its growth, and it’s a good problem to solve, said IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge at the ‘Mobility Symposium 2025’ hosted by MoveInSync in the city on Friday. </p>.<p>Underscoring Bengaluru’s reputation as an innovation hub, Priyank said, “To set the issue in context, close to 77.92 million square feet of office space was sold to global capability centres (GCCs) in the top seven cities last year. Out of that, 47% was in Bengaluru alone. Just this year, till September, we have sold close to 14.5 million square feet to GCCs alone. This is the growth we are seeing. We absorb the highest number of migrants because we are creating jobs here.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Priyank stressed the need for the public transport system to be fixed to accommodate the growing city’s needs. “We need our public transport corporations to talk to people to understand what their problem is. We need innovative solutions on how we can make public transport better. Right now, less than 50% of our people use public transportation. By 2027 or 2028, we want to increase it to around 70%. That is, seven out of every 10 rides should be by public transport. We are trying to have more buses,” he said.</p>.Bengaluru traffic a ‘good problem to have’ because we are growing: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge.<p class="bodytext">The event featured various panel discussions and spotlight talks involving industry leaders, mobility experts and policy makers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">One such spotlight talk was given by GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on ‘GBA and the Future of Bengaluru’s Mobility - Building a City that Moves’, wherein he touched on the agency’s goal of making streets safer for pedestrians and decongesting Bengaluru’s roads by enabling a modal shift. Some of the interesting panel discussions at the event included ‘Commuter Infrastructure - What Indian Cities Need Now’, and ‘Corporate Impact on Urban Mobility’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The event ended with MoveInSync’s CEO Deepesh Agarwal expressing his firm’s commitment to fostering continuous dialogue toward safer, smarter, and more inclusive cities. “If one day in a week, each of us chooses an option to reach our workplace without using a car, by walking, cycling, metro, bus, or even carpooling with a colleague, we could reduce traffic by at least 20%,” he added.</p>