Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar launches new electric airport taxis in Bengaluru

With a range of car models, passengers can pre-book their e-cabs for Rs 699 (limited-time offer only on the app) for any distance.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 00:43 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 00:43 IST
