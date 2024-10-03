Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar launches new electric airport taxis in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday launched a new set of electric airport taxis operated by Refex eVeelz, a private company. </p>.Central scheme stimulates demand for solar rooftop systems in Bengaluru.<p>The company has added more than 170 electric cars to its existing fleet of 200 cars as a part of its ‘Airport Taxi’ service in collaboration with the airport operator. </p>.<p>With a range of car models, passengers can pre-book their e-cabs for Rs 699 (limited-time offer only on the app) for any distance. </p>