Bengaluru: New wards named after stalwarts, but duplication could cause confusion

<p>Bengaluru: From Abdul Kalam to Kuvempu to Rani Jhansi, the Urban Development Department (UDD) has named several of Bengaluru’s new wards after prominent personalities.</p>.<p>Many wards carry names of freedom fighters, including Mangal Pandey, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Sangolli Rayanna.</p>.<p>Literary icons like Kuvempu and Da Ra Bendre, both Jnanapeeta awardees, have also been honoured.</p>.5 new corporations, 368 wards: Bengaluru all set for civic revamp.<p>Politicians such as S Bangarappa and Devaraj Arasu, along with Mysore rulers Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, feature on the list.</p>.<p>However, some names are repetitive or closely resemble each other, raising fears of confusion.</p>.<p>In the KR Pura assembly constituency, for instance, two wards have been named A Narayanapura and K Narayanapura. In BTM Layout, one ward is called Vishwamanava Kuvempu, while in Byatarayanapura another is named Kuvempu Nagar.</p>.<p>GBA Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the decision was a conscious attempt to honour great personalities. “If there are confusions or concerns, citizens can raise objections and these will be considered,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>The big names </strong></p>.<p>Personalities against whom wards have been named: Abdul Kalam, Subhash Chandra Bose, DVG, Puneeth Rajkumar, IPD Salappa, Devaraj Arasu, Bangarappa, Annie Besant, Kuvempu, Kengal Hanumanthaiah, Abul Kalam Azad, KS Nissar Ahmed, Nalwadi Krishnaraj Wodeyar, Shanthaveri Gopal Gowda, Da Ra Bendre, Rani Jhansi, Mangal Pandey, Sangolli Rayanna, Krishnadevaraya.</p>