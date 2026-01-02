Menu
New Year's outing proves costly for Bengaluru bizman; jewellery, watches worth Rs 1.37 cr stolen

A senior police officer said the complainant, who is in the hotel business, alleged that he locked his house and left with his family early on December 30 to go to Coimbatore to celebrate New Year.
Published 01 January 2026
