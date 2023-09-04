NGO’s annual neurodiversity inclusion fest on September 9

Bengaluru-based NGO 'Mitra for Life' will celebrate its annual neurodiversity inclusion fest ‘Mitra Habba’ on September 9.
The event will feature stalls showing products made by youngsters with special needs, art performances by the neurodiverse, musical and movement-based interactions, sensory art displays and sensory plays for children, interactive art and music workshops, and gardening activities among others, according to a release.
A major part of the habba will also be ‘Mitra Dialogues’, panel discussions and conversations on neurodiverse and different perspectives by professionals and parents involved with special needs.
'Mitra for Life' was founded by Dr Madhuri Vaidyeswar as a nonprofit for the empowerment of the autism and special needs' community in Bengaluru.
In the run-up to the event, ‘Mitra for Life’ organised a wellness run in association with ‘Runners’ High’ on Sunday.
The run began at 8 am from the LA Perumal Children’s Park, Domlur, and culminated at the Bangalore International Convention Centre (BIC). The run saw enthusiastic participation from both neurotypical and neurodiverse communities.
The ‘Mitra Habba’ will be held at BIC, Domlur, from 10 am to 6 pm on September 9, and all can join. For details, contact Samyuktha at 9969348855 or visit www.mitraforlife.org.