Ninasam plays in Ranga Shankara on Oct 15-16

<p>Bengaluru: Ninasam Tirugata, Karnataka's well-known repertory group, is presenting two of its acclaimed Kannada productions at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar, on October 15 and 16 at 7:30 pm.</p>.<p>'Malatimadhava' (Bhavabhuti, adapted and directed by KV Akshara) is slated for Tuesday, and 'Ankada Parade' (Marathi original by Abhiram Bhadkamakar, translated by Jayant Kaikini, and directed by Vidyanidhi Vanarase) for Wednesday.</p>.<p>A Sanskrit classic written by Bhavabhuti in the 8th century, 'Malatimadhava' follows Malati and Madhava, whose love faces many obstacles, including the political machinations of King Padmavati. Despite betrayal, heartbreak and abduction, the lovers find hope and reunion thanks to the intervention of a Buddhist monk. </p>.<p>'Ankada Parade' is set in an old age home, and presents a poignant yet vibrant reflection on the final stages of life. With humour and heart, it uses theatre as a metaphor to explore aging and the resilience of the human spirit.</p>.<p>Started in 1985, Ninasam Tirugata takes three new productions every year to towns and villages across Karnataka. Over 23 years, it has staged about 3,000 shows, reaching a diverse audience of nearly 19 lakh people across the state, says a note.</p>