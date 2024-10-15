Home
Ninasam plays in Ranga Shankara on Oct 15-16

A Sanskrit classic written by Bhavabhuti in the 8th century, 'Malatimadhava' follows Malati and Madhava, whose love faces many obstacles, including the political machinations of King Padmavati.
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 23:58 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 23:58 IST
