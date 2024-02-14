Nobel Laureate Spence to speak on AI in future of work

Bengaluru: Michael Spence, Nobel Laureate in Economics and professor of Economics, NYU Stern School of Business, will feature in the Azim Premji University public lecture series on February 15, 6.30 pm at Bangalore International Centre, 4th main road, Domlur 2nd stage.
He will be in conversation with Anurag Behar, Chief Executive Officer, Azim Premji Foundation, to discuss the role of Artificial Intelligence in the age of uncertainty, how it will shape the future of work, contribute to responsible data management, and more.
Spence holds several positions, including the Co-Chair of the Commission on Global Economic Transformation at the Institute for New Economic Thinking.