JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Nobel Laureate Spence to speak on AI in future of work

Spence holds several positions, including the Co-Chair of the Commission on Global Economic Transformation at the Institute for New Economic Thinking.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 21:27 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Michael Spence, Nobel Laureate in Economics and professor of Economics, NYU Stern School of Business, will feature in the Azim Premji University public lecture series on February 15, 6.30 pm at Bangalore International Centre, 4th main road, Domlur 2nd stage. 

He will be in conversation with Anurag Behar, Chief Executive Officer, Azim Premji Foundation, to discuss the role of Artificial Intelligence in the age of uncertainty, how it will shape the future of work, contribute to responsible data management, and more. 

Spence holds several positions, including the Co-Chair of the Commission on Global Economic Transformation at the Institute for New Economic Thinking.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 February 2024, 21:27 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsNobel laureate

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT