NYE celebrations peaceful despite minor disturbances in CBD  

Bengaluru: Despite being largely peaceful, the New Year’s Eve celebrations on MG Road witnessed some disturbances, when unruly frolickers blue plastic bugles to irritate the gatherers, forcing police to snatch the instruments.
Police had made elaborate arrangements in the Central Business District (CBD), a major hub of celebrations in the city, where a sudden surge in crowd at 7.15 pm forced police to block entry from Brigade Road.
Things calmed down on Church Street after a brief surge, but MG Road, which was scheduled to be closed at 8 pm, remained open till 9.30 pm. The plan of letting pedestrians one-way proved to be an ordeal for police in crowd control as points like the Brigade Road entrance, Church Street and the barricade near MG Road turned into choke points.
Besides causing irritation, bugle blowers also harassed women and couples by directing the instrument closer to their ears.
Meanwhile, on Church Street and Brigade Road, police resorted to mild lathicharge to control the crowd that got violent and uncontrollable. Some revelers also pushed and shoved. Those gathering closer to the MG Road metro station and Church Street entrance argued heatedly, but police intervened to keep the situation under control.
Besides senior cops patrolling the place on foot, authorities had set up watchtowers and operated drone cameras to maintain tighter security. Also helping them in the task were 200 additional CCTV cameras, the footage from which were directed to a mobile command centre at the Opera House junction that guided on-the-ground policemen.
The celebrations had largely been peaceful with people thronging at music concerts and pubs to welcome 2024. Main streets in the city were decked with colourful lights as revelers poured into the CBD and other main areas.
Covid scare
With the fear of a surge in Covid cases, the footfall seemed thinner than usual.
Restaurants, eateries, and pubs were festooned to welcome the patrons, with alluring smell of delicacies wafting in the air accompanied by several specially organised programmes.
Among the chants reverberating in the CBD streets were those concerning the city’s IPL team, RCB. Newcomers to the city found the celebrations living up to the hype.
Manoj Raj from Bihar, who was at Church Street with three friends, praised the authorities for letting revelers celebrate without restrictions.
“Arrangements are top-notch,” he said. “In places where untoward incidents were probable, security arrangements were more appreciable.”
Rajajinagar resident Jeevan Kumar said curbs on wild celebrations allowed everyone to enjoy the occasion, allowing them to welcome the new year the way they liked.
Elsewhere, revelers thronged Indiranagar’s 100 Feet Road and in Koramangala, even as police-maintained security. “Celebrations were peaceful in Indiranagar,” said Nikhil Pillai. “It is not crowded, and the music is good.”
Sayan Das, a senior copywriter in Whitefield, enjoyed the decked-up malls and restaurants in the neighbourhood. “People in Whitefield are pumped up,” he said. “Most are on their way either to Koramangala or Indiranagar. So, don’t mind the endless traffic jams to these places.”