<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said only two BJP leaders — former minister R Ashoka and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya — are opposing and “speaking against" the proposed tunnel road project.</p>.<p>He hinted that most BJP MLAs are in favour of the project and questioned the party’s contribution to Bengaluru’s development when it was in power.</p>.<p>“We will do our work. Seeing our interest, people are supporting our efforts. I am confident that our work will be implemented,” Shivakumar told reporters.</p>.22 tunnel ramps will create new traffic bottlenecks: Tejasvi Surya.<p>Responding to Surya’s criticism of the project, he said, “I am not a technical expert on this issue. He is also not an expert. That is why there is a separate team of technical experts.”</p>.<p>Responding to Surya’s call for expanding the Namma Metro and suburban rail network, he agreed that the city’s mass rapid transport system should indeed grow.</p>.<p>"Let it be done — there’s nothing wrong with that. The central government should provide the necessary funds. V Somanna, from our own state, is a Union minister. Let him (Surya) seek his help and do whatever he wants. If he wants to oppose the tunnel road, let him go ahead,” he said.</p>.<p>The proposal is to build a 16.5-km tunnel road between Central Silk Board and Hebbal, aimed at easing traffic congestion.</p>