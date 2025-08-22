<p>Bengaluru: The opening of the Hebbal flyover loop, connecting Nagawara, KR Puram and Mehkri Circle, on Monday has brought partial relief to the city’s busiest junction, though fresh bottlenecks have surfaced.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) recorded a 31% drop in congestion at the Hebbal flyover on August 20 compared with previous Wednesdays between June and August 13. Morning peak traffic (9 am to 12 pm) reduced by 37% and evening peak (5 pm to 9 pm) by 32%. By contrast, August 19 saw only a 17% decline.</p>.<p>“As soon as the flyover loop was opened, there was some confusion among commuters, which was expected. But things settled down soon, and there has definitely been a positive impact,” said Kartik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).</p>.<p>A <em>DH</em> spot check confirmed the improvement.</p>.Fixing Hebbal: Govt plans 1.5-km tunnel road, new KR Puram-airport flyover.<p>The new loop has eased pressure at the earlier merging bottleneck, particularly where the flyover and loop once converged. It also links with the road from Esteem Mall, adding another lane. This section is under construction, but expected to open in a few months.</p>.<p>Despite the improvement, congestion has shifted to the CBI Road, Mehkri Circle and towards Guttahalli during morning hours. The Hebbal extension merges seamlessly, but funnels traffic into the narrower Ballari Road flyover, creating new choke points.</p>.<p>“Because of the new flyover, we get stuck here a lot,” said Saif Ulla Khan, an auto driver. “Earlier, we could avoid the flyover to reach the city, but now congestion extends till Mehkri Circle. We have no choice but to wait.”</p>.<p>Traffic police said mornings have improved, but evenings remain clogged as airport-bound vehicles add pressure. The jam builds at the base of the flyover where service lane traffic merges and continues along Ballari Road.</p>