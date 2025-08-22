Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Opening of Hebbal flyover loop eases traffic, but creates new bottlenecks

Despite the improvement, congestion has shifted to the CBI Road, Mehkri Circle and towards Guttahalli during morning hours.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 21:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 21:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsHebbal Flyover

Follow us on :

Follow Us