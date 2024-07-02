Over 100 BMTC employees receive pension orders  

Bengaluru: Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday issued pension orders under the ‘Prayaas Scheme’ to over 100 BMTC employees who completed 58 years.
Under the Regional Provident Fund Office's scheme, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has distributed 160 pension orders to eligible employees over the past three years.
A BMTC release also noted that the process of recruiting an additional 2,500 conductors is underway.
The minister has also distributed appointment letters to 250 junior assistants/data operators based on compassionate grounds.
Group insurance benefits for BMTC employees have increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, and an insurance scheme of Rs 1 crore has been implemented to provide financial security to employees and their dependents.
BMTC Managing Director Ramachandran R, its Director (IT) Shilpa M, KSRTC Director (P&V) Dr Nandinidevi K, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner T Indira, and senior BMTC officials were present on the occasion.
